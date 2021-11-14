Indy Drowns in 7-4 Loss to Toledo Walleye

TOLEDO, OH - The Indy Fuel wrapped up a five-game road trip with a 7-4 loss to the Toledo Walleye, the second of ten matchups between the two teams this season.

Indy found themselves on the board early with a goal from Brent Gates. Toledo (and former Indy) goaltender Billy Christopoulos stopped 11 of the Fuel's 12 shots throughout the first, preventing the Fuel from insuring their lead even after being awarded the game's first power play. Toledo would tie the game with under 30 seconds remaining in the period with a goal from Josh Dickinson.

The second period would stay scoreless until there were just over eight minutes left when Toledo's Blake Hillman gave them the lead. The floodgates opened when the Walleye scored three more consecutive goals by Conlan Keenan, Austin McIlmurray and Brett McKenzie respectively. With four minutes left, Cale Morris replaced Mitch Gillam as Indy's goaltender. The Fuel's Kale Howarth earned his first pro goal on a power play, ending the second period with a score of 5-2, Toledo.

The third opened with a goal from Walleye TJ Hensick. Just two minutes into the period, Indy's Cedric Lacroix was given both a five-minute major for fighting and a 10-minute game misconduct for being the aggressor. Indy's Gates notched his second goal of the game to cut Toledo's lead in half, but the celebration was short lived when Hensick knocked in a power play goal less than 60 seconds later. Indy's Howarth closed the score gap with a power play goal (his second of the game) but the Walleye broke their own losing streak with a final score of 7-4.

