Americans Drop Third Straight

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped their third in a row, falling to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night by a score of 7 to 4.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the opening frame before the Americans cut the lead in half. Branden Troock scored his second of the season from Spencer Asuchak and Chad Costello.

Kansas City added to their lead in the second period with a pair of goals two and half minutes apart. The Americans rallied again with a pair of goals of their own, Dawson Butt scored his first career goal knocking a rebound into the Kansas City net to cut the lead to 4-2. Chad Costello cut the lead to a goal four minutes later with his fourth of the season to make it 4-3 after two periods.

The third period saw Kansas City add to their lead, outscoring the Americans 3-1 in the final frame, while outshooting Allen 14 to 6. The Mavericks outscored the Americans 14 to 9 over back-to-back weekends.

"As a group, we have a long way to go," said Chad Costello. "In Allen, we expect results. We stood up for one another and played hard but like I said in Allen we expect wins, especially in front of our fans. We will continue to work until we get there."

The Americans will look to end their losing streak on Sunday afternoon against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is at 4:05 pm. Come early and watch TCU face DBU in the Americans College Classic. Game time is 12:30 pm.

