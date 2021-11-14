Solar Bears End Week with 6-3 Win over Stingrays
November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (5-4-1-0) closed out a busy week with their largest offensive performance of the season with a 6-3 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (5-3-0-0) on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Aaron Luchuk and Steenn Pasichnuk scored to give Orlando a 2-1 edge before Carter Cowlthorp scored to tie the score at 2-2 for South Carolina.
Canon Pieper put Orlando ahead in the second period with his first of two on the day when he banked a shot in behind Ryan Bednard from the right circle, and the Solar Bears never relinquished the lead.
A late second period penalty to the Stingrays carried over into the third stanza, and Tyler Bird scored the eventual game-winner just 12 seconds into the frame a moment after the infraction to Jordan Subban expired.
Pieper added his second of the afternoon, and Michael Brodzinski sealed the game with an empty-netter to complete a three-point afternoon for the defenseman.
1st Period
SC Goal: Alex Brink (1) [PP] at 5:11. Assisted by Nate Pionk and Victor Hadfield.
ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (8) at 6:30. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Luke Boka.
ORL Goal: Steenn Pasichnuk (2) at 11:03. Assisted by Chad Duchesne and Ian Parker.
SC Goal: Carter Cowlthorp (1) at 14:52. Assisted by Patrick Holway and Nate Pionk.
SHOTS: ORL 8, SC 12
2nd Period
ORL Goal: Canon Pieper (2) at 9:27. Assisted by Fabrizio Ricci and Kevin Lohan.
SHOTS: ORL 12, SC 7
3rd Period
ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (5) at 0:12. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Michael Brodzinski.
ORL Goal: Canon Pieper (3) at 4:07. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Fabrizio Ricci.
SC Goal: Victor Hadfield (2) at 14:51. Assisted by Lawton Courtnall and Patrick Holway.
ORL Goal: Michael Brodzinski (2) [EN] at 19:22.
SHOTS: ORL 11, SC 17
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 33-for-36
SC: Ryan Bednard, 25-for-30
NOTABLES:
Bird ended the game tied for the league lead in goals for the week, with five in five games.
Luchuk finished the day with 1g-1a, to extend his point streak to 10 games (8g-10a) to begin the year; he either leads or is tied for the league lead in goals, assists and points.
Brodzinski three points gave the defenseman his first multi-point outing of the season.
Brad Barone earned his third win of the week in four appearances, making 127 total saves.
Fabrizio Ricci collected a pair of assists,
The win was Orlando's first of the season when allowing the first goal.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears complete their road trip when they visit the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
