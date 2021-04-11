Lavigne Released from PTO; Returns to Wichita
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Hayden Lavigne was released from his PTO with the AHL's Stockton Heat and has returned to Wichita. To make room, goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos has been released.
Lavigne, 24, has appeared in two games for the Thunder. A native of Brampton, Ontario, the University of Michigan product is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage. He was called up to the Heat on February 11.
Wichita closes a three-game homestand today with the Utah Grizzlies starting at 4:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder goaltender Hayden Lavigne
