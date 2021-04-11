Blades Silenced by Icemen
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (32-14-0-2) were defeated for the third game in a row by the Jacksonville Icemen (19-18-3-3) by a margin of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. Ara Nazarian led the charge for Jacksonville with one goal and two assists.
FIRST STAR: Evan Moyse (JAX) - 27 saves on 28 shots
SECOND STAR: Ara Nazarian (JAX) - one goal, two assists, +2, four shots
THIRD STAR: Erik Bradford (JAX) - one goal, one assist, +1, two shots
The first period was a quiet one where both teams mirrored each other with nine shots apiece.
Just 18 seconds into the second period, Jacksonville's Erik Bradford opened the scoring when he tucked the puck around Florida's netminder Jake Hildebrand (00:18).
Florida thought they had gotten on the board with a shorthanded tally from Myles Powell but the goal was ultimately waved off due to a high stick. Assistant coach Jesse Kallechy took over on the Florida bench after Brad Ralph was given a game misconduct penalty following the ruling. Later in the second period, the Icemen grabbed their second score off of a loose puck goal by Ara Nazarian to bring their lead to 2-0 (15:36).
The Blades finally got on the board in the third period with a power-play goal from forward Alex Kile. Defenseman Logan Roe found Kile near the blue line, and he ripped home a one-timer to cut the Icemen lead to one (12:54). Jacksonville found themselves on the right side of a 5-on-3 when Christopher Brown put back a rebound goal to extend their lead to 3-1 (15:53). Florida failed to capitalize with the extra attacker on the ice late in the game to fall 3-1.
