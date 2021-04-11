Monday's Nailers-Stingrays Game Cancelled

WHEELING, WV- The ECHL, in conjunction with the Wheeling Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays, have announced that the remainder of their game that was rescheduled for Monday, April 12th at 1:00 p.m. has been cancelled and will not be completed.

The game began on Saturday night and one period was played, before unplayable ice conditions forced the remaining two periods to be postponed. Due to travel and scheduling conflicts in regards to player safety, it was determined that the game would not be finished and removed from each team's schedule. Sunday's 4:10 match between the two teams at WesBanco Arena is still on as scheduled to be played in its entirety.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday's game in Wheeling are able to get a refund or an exchange for a future 2020-21 Nailers home game, subject to availability, by calling the Nailers office at (304) 234-GOAL.

