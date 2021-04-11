Bradley and White Score in 2-1 Sunday Win

Wichita, Kansas - Garrett Metcalf saved 36 of 37 and the Utah Grizzlies got goals from Trey Bradley and AJ White to lead to a 2-1 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The game was scoreless after 1 period as Utah outshot the Thunder 10 to 8. The Grizz got on the board on a Trey Bradley unassisted goal 30 seconds in. Utah led 1-0 after 2. AJ White gave Utah a 2-0 lead on a centering pass from Matt Hoover 10:52 into the third. White had 2 goals and 1 assist in the 3 game series. White and Bradley were each a +2 in the win.

Wichita scored a power play goal 11:26 into the third as Matteo Gennaro got his 15th of the season. Wichita outshot Utah 37 to 23 but Garrett Metcalf and his teammates came up big late in the game to salvage the final game of the series. Metcalf has allowed just 1 goal in each of his 3 pro starts. He is now 2-1 on the season.

The Grizzlies are now 8-2-0-1 in the third game of a series. They return home to Maverik Center for a big 3 game set vs Kansas City on April 14, 16-17. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 36 of 37 saves.

2. AJ White (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Hayden Lavigne (Wichita) - 21 of 23 saves.

