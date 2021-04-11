Ingham makes 44 saves to snap Solar Bears win streak in 5-0 loss
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Garrett Thompson broke a 0-0 tie in the second period and finished the day with two goals, and goaltender Jacob Ingham turned aside everything thrown at him for a 44-save shutout as the Orlando Solar Bears (24-18-3-1) saw their four-game win streak snapped by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-14-9-3) in a 5-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
First Period
Shots: ORL 14, GVL 6
Second Period
Greenville goal: Garrett Thompson (11) at 4:52. Assisted by Max Zimmer and Eric Williams.
Greenville goal: Max Zimmer (12) [SH] at 8:06. Assisted by Nick Poehling and Alec Rauhauser.
Greenville goal: Liam Pecararo (9) at 10:43. Assisted by Graham Knott.
Shots: ORL 14, GVL 13
Third Period
Greenville goal: Garrett Thompson (12) at 3:27. Assisted by Sam Jardine.
Greenville goal: Max Zimmer (13)) [PP] at 13:18. Assisted by Patrick Bajkov and Sam Jardine.
Shots: ORL 16, GVL 6
Goaltending:
ORL: Michael Lackey, 20-for-25
GVL: Jacob Ingham, 44-for-44
THREE STARS:
1) Jacob Ingham - GVL
2) Max Zimmer - GVL
3) Garrett Thompson - GVL
NOTABLES:
Orlando is 6-2-0-0 against Greenville this season; the loss drops Orlando back into fourth place in the Eastern Conference as Greenville moves up into third place
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears continue their season-high nine-game road trip when they take on the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
