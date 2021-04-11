ECHL Transactions - April 11
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 11, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Alex Sakellaropoulos, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Cook, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve [4/10]
Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve [4/10]
Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve [4/10]
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [4/10]
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve[4/10]
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve [4/10]
Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on reserve [4/10]
Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on reserve [4/10]
Indy:
Add Tommy Apap, F activated from reserve [4/10]
Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on reserve [4/10]
Jacksonville:
Add Logan Drackett, G added as EBUG
Kansas City:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Add Phil Marinaccio, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve [4/10]
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve [4/10]
South Carolina:
Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve
Delete Marc Johnstone, F placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Malatesta, D placed on reserve
Tulsa
Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Michael Joly, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve
Add Aaron Thow, D activated from reserve [4/10]
Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve [4/10]
Wichita:
Add Hayden Lavigne, G returned from loan to Stockton
