ECHL Transactions - April 11

April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 11, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Alex Sakellaropoulos, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Cook, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve [4/10]

Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve [4/10]

Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve [4/10]

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [4/10]

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve[4/10]

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve [4/10]

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on reserve [4/10]

Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on reserve [4/10]

Indy:

Add Tommy Apap, F activated from reserve [4/10]

Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on reserve [4/10]

Jacksonville:

Add Logan Drackett, G added as EBUG

Kansas City:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Add Phil Marinaccio, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve [4/10]

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve [4/10]

South Carolina:

Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Delete Marc Johnstone, F placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Malatesta, D placed on reserve

Tulsa

Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Michael Joly, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve

Add Aaron Thow, D activated from reserve [4/10]

Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve [4/10]

Wichita:

Add Hayden Lavigne, G returned from loan to Stockton

