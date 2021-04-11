Stingrays, Nailers Game Cancelled on Sunday

April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







WHEELING, W.V. - Today's scheduled game between the South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

The Stingrays return home next week for three games, beginning Wednesday against the Orlando Solar Bears on Autism Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. SC and Orlando will also play Friday for First Responders Night at 7:05 and the Rays will host the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday for Space Wars Night at 6:05.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.