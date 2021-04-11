Stingrays, Nailers Game Cancelled on Sunday
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
WHEELING, W.V. - Today's scheduled game between the South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
The Stingrays return home next week for three games, beginning Wednesday against the Orlando Solar Bears on Autism Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. SC and Orlando will also play Friday for First Responders Night at 7:05 and the Rays will host the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday for Space Wars Night at 6:05.
Check out the South Carolina Stingrays Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2021
- Ingham makes 44 saves to snap Solar Bears win streak in 5-0 loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ingham Notches First Professional Shutout in Win over Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavs Drop Sunday Afternoon Contest to Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Blades Silenced by Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays, Nailers Game Cancelled on Sunday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers, Stingrays Game Cancelled on Sunday - Wheeling Nailers
- Lavigne Released from PTO; Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 11 at 4:10 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Saturday's South Carolina at Wheeling Game Will Not be Completed - ECHL
- Saturday's Game at Wheeling Will Not be Completed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monday's Nailers-Stingrays Game Cancelled - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 3:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Final Game of Jacksonville Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 2:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Oilers Pick up Point in Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays, Nailers Game Cancelled on Sunday
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 11 at 4:10 PM
- Saturday's Game at Wheeling Will Not be Completed
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 10 at 7:10 PM
- Jurusik Makes 40 Saves in Pro Debut, Leads Rays to Comeback Win in Shootout