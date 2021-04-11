Americans Sweep KC, Take over Top Spot in the West

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) won the final game of a four game homestand against Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, by a score of 4-3, in front of an announced crowd of 1561 fans at the Allen Event Center.

After a scoreless opening period, Kansas City jumped on the board first in the second period with a pair of goals. Nick Pastujov scored his sixth of the season at the 2:52 mark to put Kansas City up 1-0. Then, Jared VanWormer added his 13th with a deflection from in front of theAllen net to make it 2-0 Mavericks, at the 6:56 mark into the middle frame.

Spencer Asuchak cut the lead in half just 7:46 into the second period, scoring his 9th goal of the year. It was assisted by Will Lochhead and Josh Maser. The Mavericks would get their two-goal lead back as Willie Corrin scored 12:03 into the period to make it 3-1.

The Americans bounced back with one of their own as Les Lancaster scored his 13th goal of the season at the 17:43 mark to make it 3-2, with the lone assist going to Zane Franklin.

The Americans would even the game at 3-3 with just 18.7 seconds left on a powerplay when Spencer Asuchak scored his second of the game. It was assisted by Philip Beaulieu and Colby McAuley.

Corey Mackin would put Allen ahead for the first time on Sunday afternoon just past the halfway point of the period scoring number 19 of the season from Matt Register and Philip Beaulieu. That would be the eventual game winner as the Americans completed the four-game sweep of Kansas City.

Allen Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak collected his 300th and 301st career points with a pair of goals. Asuchak was the game's number one star.

"It was special to get it today," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Today is my mom's birthday, and I couldn't think of a better gift. Getting the win and the sweep of a division rival made it even better."

The Allen Americans hit the road for three games next week in Rapid City. With the Americans victory on Sunday, combined with Wichita's loss, the Americans took over the top spot in the Western Conference.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1.ALN - S. Asuchak

2.ALN - L. Lancaster

3.ALN - C. Mackin

