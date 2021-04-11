Mavs Drop Sunday Afternoon Contest to Allen

Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 4-3 Sunday afternoon at the Allen Event Center. Nick Pastujov, Jared VanWormer, and Willie Corrin netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center.

First Period

Shots: KC 9, ALN 6

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (6) at 2:52. Assisted by Willie Corrin.

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (13) at 6:56. Assisted by Zach Osburn.

Allen goal: Spencer Asuchak (9) at 7:46. Assisted by Will Lochead and Josh Maser.

Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (3) at 12:03. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Jared VanWormer.

Allen goal: Les Lancaster (13) at 17:43. Assisted by Zane Franklin.

Allen goal: Spencer Asuchak (10) at 19:41. Assisted by Philip Beaulieu and Colby McAuley.

Shots: KC 10, ALN 14

Third Period

Allen goal: Corey Mackin (19) at 12:02. Assisted by Matt Register and Philip Beaulieu.

Shots: KC 12, ALN 18

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Willie Corrin, and Zach Osburn have points in consecutive games.

Willie Corrin registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Jared VanWormer registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.

