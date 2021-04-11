Mavs Drop Sunday Afternoon Contest to Allen
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 4-3 Sunday afternoon at the Allen Event Center. Nick Pastujov, Jared VanWormer, and Willie Corrin netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center.
First Period
Shots: KC 9, ALN 6
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (6) at 2:52. Assisted by Willie Corrin.
Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (13) at 6:56. Assisted by Zach Osburn.
Allen goal: Spencer Asuchak (9) at 7:46. Assisted by Will Lochead and Josh Maser.
Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (3) at 12:03. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Jared VanWormer.
Allen goal: Les Lancaster (13) at 17:43. Assisted by Zane Franklin.
Allen goal: Spencer Asuchak (10) at 19:41. Assisted by Philip Beaulieu and Colby McAuley.
Shots: KC 10, ALN 14
Third Period
Allen goal: Corey Mackin (19) at 12:02. Assisted by Matt Register and Philip Beaulieu.
Shots: KC 12, ALN 18
Notes and Streaks
Darik Angeli, Willie Corrin, and Zach Osburn have points in consecutive games.
Willie Corrin registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
Jared VanWormer registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
