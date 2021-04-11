Nailers, Stingrays Game Cancelled on Sunday

Today's game between the Wheeling Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Fans with tickets from today's game can get a refund or exchange them for a future game (subject to availability) by calling our office at (304) 234-GOAL.

