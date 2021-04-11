Nailers, Stingrays Game Cancelled on Sunday
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
Today's game between the Wheeling Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
Fans with tickets from today's game can get a refund or exchange them for a future game (subject to availability) by calling our office at (304) 234-GOAL.
