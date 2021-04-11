Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 2:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Kansas City Mavericks this afternoon, in the final game, of a four-game series, and the final game of a 10-game homestand. The Americans are 5-2-0 against Kansas City this season, and 23-19-3-0 over the last five years. Join us after the game at BAR LOUIE!.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 1:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 2:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

GAME PROMOTION: "NICKELODEON KIDS DAY", PRESENTED BY TIM JACKSON CUSTOM HOMES

Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 20th vs Wichita Thunder.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Allen, Texas - Corey Mackin led the way for the Americans with two goals and an assist in Allen's 5-3 win over Kansas City. Four different players scored for Allen. Samuel Laberge netted his 14th on his 24th birthday. Colby McAuley his 6th of the year and Josh Maser his first professional goal. The Americans went 1 for 8 on the power play, while Kansas City went 1 for 2. The Americans had a season-high 49 shots on Saturday night. Their 20 shots in the first period were also a season high.

Asuchak Watch: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak is one point away from 300 for his pro career. Asuchak had an assist taken away on Saturday night that was announced as his 300th point. The assist would be changed and credited to Matt Register.

First Timer: Americans rookie forward Josh Maser scored his first professional goal on Saturday night in the Americans win over Kansas City. The Houston, BC native was set up by Allen's leading scorer Corey Makin in the second period.

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 14-3-2-1

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 27-13-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 18

Assists: Matt Register 28

Points: Corey Mackin, 38

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +13

PIM: Zane Franklin, 81

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 7-10-5-0

AWAY: 12-9-1-2

OVERALL: 19-19-6-2

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 17

Assists: Brodie Reid, 30

Points: Brodie Reid, 47

+/-: Kris Myllari +12

PIM: Loren Ulett, 59

