Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 3:05 PM

April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a four-game series tonight versus the Orlando Solar Bears. Orlando is the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning and American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-14-9-3) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (24-17-3-1)

April 11, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #47 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Ben Shiley (92)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 3-0 decision against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tyler Bird, Nolan Valleau, and Matthew Spencer all scored for Orlando. After a scoreless first period, the Solar Bears struck early only 64 seconds into the second frame. Bird corralled a feed from beneath the goal line from Kyle Topping, and deposited the puck past Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard to open the game's scoring. Orlando added to their lead with a power play marker from Valleau at the 11:26 mark. Valleau fired a slap-shot past Bednard's blocker hand after Matt Bradley was flagged for high-sticking at 13:42. Shots after 40 minutes were 32-17 in favor of the Solar Bears. Next period, the Bears scored a shorthanded empty net goal courtesy of Matthew Spencer at 18:17 to round out the final. Shots on goal totaled 42-23 in favor of the Solar Bears. Greenville's power play finished 0-for-4 in addition to a 2-for-3 penalty kill performance.

BARNABY'S DEBUT:

Prior to last night's game, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits signed forward Matthew Barnaby to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Barnaby, 22, appeared in 23 games with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc this season and totaled 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists). Barnaby made his ECHL debut last night for Greenville versus Orlando. A former Youngstown Phantom and Chicago Steel in the USHL, Barnaby turned pro last season and finished third in scoring on the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts. The Buffalo, New York native is the son of former 15-year NHL veteran Matthew Barnaby.

CONNECTIONS FROM THE OTHER SIDE:

In addition to Matthew Barnaby, forward Graham Knott also made his Swamp Rabbits debut last night. Knott, 24, saw 19 games of action with the South Carolina Stingrays earlier this season and registered five points (three goals, two assists). All three goals were scored on the power play, including one versus Greenville on February 4, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. In 2016-17, Knott was teammates with Orlando's top scorer Aaron Luchuk on the 2017 Memorial Cup Champion Windsor Spitfires.

ELIMINATE A STREAK:

The Solar Bears have won four consecutive games after last night's 3-0 victory over the Bits. On the opposite side, Greenville will look to snap a four-game losing skid (0-2-1-1). Earlier this season, the Rabbits lost a season-high four straight games from Dec. 12-Dec. 26.

