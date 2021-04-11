Final Game of Jacksonville Road Trip

April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (32-13-0-2) have one more opportunity on the road trip to earn points against the Jacksonville Icemen (18-18-3-3) this afternoon at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Everblades have fallen in each of the last two games of the trip, including a 4-1 loss to the Icemen last night. Florida seeks its first win in Jacksonville this season, as the Blades are 0-3-0-0 inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Last Time Out: Just as in Friday's game, the Icemen scored in each frame against the Everblades. Derek Lodermeier put Jacksonville up 1-0 with a goal that came almost 14 minutes into the first period. The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the second when Abbott Girduckis scored his first of three tallies on the evening.

Max Cook deflected in a Jordan Sambrook shot two minutes into the third period to get Florida on the scoreboard. With the primary assist on the play, the rookie Sambrook earned his first professional point. The Icemen overwhelmed the Everblades comeback, and Abbott Girduckis potted his second and third goals of the night to put Jacksonville on top 4-1. The hat trick from Girduckis was the first of the season against the Everblades.

Scouting the Icemen: Nick Saracino leads the Icemen with 31 points (10g-21a), but the forward has not played the last two nights against Florida. Jacksonville defenseman Ryker Killins joined the team late in March and has found an offensive groove with points in his last five games (3g-2a), including a goal last evening against the Blades. Last night, Abbott Girduckis recorded the first hat trick against the Everblades since Brampton's Nathan Todd accomplished the feat on Jan. 7, 2020. The Icemen are a tough team to beat when playing on their home ice. So far, Jacksonville owns a 12-4-1-2 record at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this season.

Top Guns: The Florida Everblades possess the two leading goal-scorers in the ECHL with Michael Huntebrinker and John McCarron. Huntebrinker leads the league with 23 goals on the season. McCarron holds second place in the ECHL with 21 tallies after his two-goal effort on Wednesday against Jacksonville. McCarron's 46 points (21g-25a) are also second-best in the league.

Blades Lead the Way: Despite last night's loss, the Everblades continue to lead the Eastern Conference and the entire ECHL with a .702 points percentage. Florida sports the most prolific offense (3.60 goals for per game) and the second-stingiest defense in the league (2.60 goals against per game). The Blades also feature the league's third-best penalty kill at 87.1%. The unit leads the ECHL with 12 shorthanded goals.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHEN: Sunday, April 11 at 3:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.