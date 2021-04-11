Oilers Pick up Point in Shootout Loss

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 5-4 in a shootout against the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Peter Qunneville jumped on a turnover in the Oilers end, cutting toward the net and depositing the first goal of the game, giving Rapid City a 1-0 lead. Qunneville scored his second of the night with 27 seconds left in the period - a laser from the right point one second after Rapid City's power play expired.

Matt Lane cut Rapid City's lead to 2-1, dancing out from the right-wing corner before tucking the puck past a sprawling Brad Barone. Cedric Montminy made it 3-1, homing a rebound after an acrobatic save from Devin Williams 7:27 into the middle frame. Alex Brooks clapped home a power-play goal 13:52 into the period, bringing the score 3-2 in Rapid City's favor. Danny Moynihan tied the game 3-3 with a short-handed goal from the right circle with 3:55 left in the frame. Hunter Garlent scored a power-play tally on the same penalty 46 seconds later, giving Rapid City a 4-3 lead.

Moynihan tied the game 4-4, popping an in-tight chance past Barone 1:17 into the final period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the extra period, forcing a shootout. Quenneville sent the lone shootout goal past Williams in the second round, securing a Rush win.

The Oilers square off against Rapid City tomorrow, closing out a three-in-three weekend against the Rush at the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m.

