Rally Comes up Short on Sunday vs. Utah
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a three-game series against Utah on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The Grizzlies jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held off a late rally from Wichita for the win.
Matteo Gennaro recorded his 16th goal of the season and Hayden Lavigne suffered the loss in his first start since being released from his PTO from AHL Stockton.
Trey Bradley got the scoring started early in the second period. Lavigne came out of the net to play the puck on the end wall. Bradley intercepted his pass near the right circle and found the net before Lavigne could get back in the crease.
In the third, A.J. White made it 2-0 with his eighth of the year. Matt Hoover got to a loose puck in the corner and found a wide-open White in the slot. He fired a wrist shot past Lavigne at 10:52.
Matteo Gennaro cut the lead in half at 11:25 with a power play goal. Just six seconds into the man advantage, Wichita won a faceoff and Gennaro poked home a rebound to make it 2-1.
Wichita pulled Lavigne with a minute remaining, but came up short trying to tally the equalizer.
Wichita recorded its first power play goal at home against Utah this season. Gennaro has five goals over his last five games and points in five-straight. Stefan Fournier and Anthony Beauregard added assists.
Wichita begins a three-game series against Tulsa next Friday night at the BOK Center.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder battle the Utah Grizzlies
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2021
- Rally Comes up Short on Sunday vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Sweep KC, Take over Top Spot in the West - Allen Americans
- Fuel Pick up Point After Overtime Loss in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Quenneville's Pair of Goals Wins Rush Series in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Bradley and White Score in 2-1 Sunday Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Gain Fourth Point of Weekend in Overtime Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Ingham makes 44 saves to snap Solar Bears win streak in 5-0 loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ingham Notches First Professional Shutout in Win over Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavs Drop Sunday Afternoon Contest to Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Blades Silenced by Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays, Nailers Game Cancelled on Sunday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers, Stingrays Game Cancelled on Sunday - Wheeling Nailers
- Lavigne Released from PTO; Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 11 at 4:10 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Saturday's South Carolina at Wheeling Game Will Not be Completed - ECHL
- Saturday's Game at Wheeling Will Not be Completed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monday's Nailers-Stingrays Game Cancelled - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 3:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Final Game of Jacksonville Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 2:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Oilers Pick up Point in Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.