Rally Comes up Short on Sunday vs. Utah

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a three-game series against Utah on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held off a late rally from Wichita for the win.

Matteo Gennaro recorded his 16th goal of the season and Hayden Lavigne suffered the loss in his first start since being released from his PTO from AHL Stockton.

Trey Bradley got the scoring started early in the second period. Lavigne came out of the net to play the puck on the end wall. Bradley intercepted his pass near the right circle and found the net before Lavigne could get back in the crease.

In the third, A.J. White made it 2-0 with his eighth of the year. Matt Hoover got to a loose puck in the corner and found a wide-open White in the slot. He fired a wrist shot past Lavigne at 10:52.

Matteo Gennaro cut the lead in half at 11:25 with a power play goal. Just six seconds into the man advantage, Wichita won a faceoff and Gennaro poked home a rebound to make it 2-1.

Wichita pulled Lavigne with a minute remaining, but came up short trying to tally the equalizer.

Wichita recorded its first power play goal at home against Utah this season. Gennaro has five goals over his last five games and points in five-straight. Stefan Fournier and Anthony Beauregard added assists.

Wichita begins a three-game series against Tulsa next Friday night at the BOK Center.

