Fuel Pick up Point After Overtime Loss in Fort Wayne

April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - In the third game in three days against the Komets the Fuel fell in extra minutes when Olivier Galipeau put in a rebound to win it for Fort Wayne at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.

After a nine goal game last night both teams struggled to get the puck into the net in the first 40 minutes of the game. Fort Wayne would see three power play chances in the first two frames while the Fuel had two opportunities on the man advantage. The Fuel were held to nine shots in the first two periods while Fuel netminder Dan Bakala stopped 24 attempts from the Komets.

Following two scoreless periods the Fuel broke through at 7:09 in the third when Diego Cuglietta found Michael Pelech in front of the net who buried a backhander to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead. Indy would face a later penalty kill after Dylan Malmquist was called for slashing at 18:01. After pulling goaltender Dylan Ferguson for the extra skater, AJ Jenks would net the tying goal with 20 seconds remaining.

After a little over two minutes of overtime Galipeau buried his rebound and the Komets took the contest 2-1.

The Fuel head home after picking up three out of six possible points this weekend as they look ahead to face the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Wednesday night.

