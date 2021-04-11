Fuel Pick up Point After Overtime Loss in Fort Wayne
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE - In the third game in three days against the Komets the Fuel fell in extra minutes when Olivier Galipeau put in a rebound to win it for Fort Wayne at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.
After a nine goal game last night both teams struggled to get the puck into the net in the first 40 minutes of the game. Fort Wayne would see three power play chances in the first two frames while the Fuel had two opportunities on the man advantage. The Fuel were held to nine shots in the first two periods while Fuel netminder Dan Bakala stopped 24 attempts from the Komets.
Following two scoreless periods the Fuel broke through at 7:09 in the third when Diego Cuglietta found Michael Pelech in front of the net who buried a backhander to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead. Indy would face a later penalty kill after Dylan Malmquist was called for slashing at 18:01. After pulling goaltender Dylan Ferguson for the extra skater, AJ Jenks would net the tying goal with 20 seconds remaining.
After a little over two minutes of overtime Galipeau buried his rebound and the Komets took the contest 2-1.
The Fuel head home after picking up three out of six possible points this weekend as they look ahead to face the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Wednesday night.
Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2021
- Rally Comes up Short on Sunday vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Sweep KC, Take over Top Spot in the West - Allen Americans
- Fuel Pick up Point After Overtime Loss in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Quenneville's Pair of Goals Wins Rush Series in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Bradley and White Score in 2-1 Sunday Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Gain Fourth Point of Weekend in Overtime Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Ingham makes 44 saves to snap Solar Bears win streak in 5-0 loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ingham Notches First Professional Shutout in Win over Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavs Drop Sunday Afternoon Contest to Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Blades Silenced by Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays, Nailers Game Cancelled on Sunday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers, Stingrays Game Cancelled on Sunday - Wheeling Nailers
- Lavigne Released from PTO; Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 11 at 4:10 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Saturday's South Carolina at Wheeling Game Will Not be Completed - ECHL
- Saturday's Game at Wheeling Will Not be Completed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monday's Nailers-Stingrays Game Cancelled - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 3:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Final Game of Jacksonville Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 2:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Oilers Pick up Point in Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.