Oilers Gain Fourth Point of Weekend in Overtime Loss

April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers collected a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Rapid City at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Both teams left the first 20 minutes without a goal on the board. Tulsa sent 21 shots on to Adam Carlson, and Devin Williams stopped all 10 chances in his end.

Vincent Marleau broke the deadlock 27 seconds before the midway mark of the game, shoveling home a rebound on the power play and extending his point streak to three games. Matt Lane tapped home a feed from Marleau 26 seconds later, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Peter Quenneville pulled Rapid City within one 11:10 into the period, ripping a slap shot past Williams directly off the draw.

Cedric Montminy tied the game 2-2 7:32 into the third period, tipping a feed from Hunter Garlent into the top of the net.

Qunneville ended the game with his second goal of the evening, releasing a shot from just inside the blue line 16 seconds into overtime.

The Oilers square off against the Wichita Thunder in a three-in three next weekend, starting on Friday at the BOK Center. Tulsa then travels to Wichita to play the Thunder at INTRUST Bank arena at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

