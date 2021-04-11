Ingham Notches First Professional Shutout in Win over Bears
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits finished the weekend on a high-note with a 5-0 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears. Rookie netminder Jacob Ingham recorded a 44-save clean sheet for his first professional shutout. Max Zimmer and Garrett Thompson both scored twice for the Bits.
After a scoreless first period, Thompson opened the scoring a power move to the net at 4:52. On the backhand, Thompson registered his 11th goal of the campaign past Solar Bears netminder Michael Lackey.
At 8:06, Zimmer converted on a shorthanded, 2-on-1 rush for his first of two goals. Zimmer buried a cross-ice feed from Nick Poehling for his club's sixth shorthanded marker of the campaign. Liam Pecararo joined the scoring and pushed Greenville's lead to 3-0 after also registering on a 2-on-1 rush at 10:43.
Next period, Thompson tallied his second of the night at 3:27 of the third frame. Zimmer's second goal came on a 5-on-3 advantage at 13:18 after finished a pass across the low-slot from Patrick Bajkov. Final shots totaled 44-25 in favor of the Solar Bears.
Greenville finished the night 1-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, April 14 to open three games in four nights against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop on Wednesday night from Hertz Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m.
