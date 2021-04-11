Saturday's Game at Wheeling Will Not be Completed
April 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
WHEELING, W.V. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers, have announced that the remainder of their game that was rescheduled for Monday, April 12th at 1:00 p.m. has been cancelled and will not be completed.
The game began on Saturday night and one period was played, before unplayable ice conditions forced the remaining two periods to be postponed. Due to travel and scheduling conflicts in regards to player safety, it was determined that the game would not be finished and removed from each team's schedule.
Sunday's 4:10 match between the two teams at WesBanco Arena is still on as scheduled to be played in its entirety.
The Stingrays return home to host the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday for Autism Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2021
- Saturday's South Carolina at Wheeling Game Will Not be Completed - ECHL
- Saturday's Game at Wheeling Will Not be Completed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monday's Nailers-Stingrays Game Cancelled - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 3:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Final Game of Jacksonville Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 2:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Oilers Pick up Point in Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Saturday's Game at Wheeling Will Not be Completed
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 10 at 7:10 PM
- Jurusik Makes 40 Saves in Pro Debut, Leads Rays to Comeback Win in Shootout
- Shepard Re-Assigned to South Carolina
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 9 at 7:10 PM