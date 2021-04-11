Americans Win Third Straight

Allen Americans goaltender Francis Marotte vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) won the third of a four game homestand against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night, by a score of 5-3, in front of an announced crowd of 1826 fans at the Allen Event Center.

The Americans took the early lead on a goal from Corey Mackin, his 17th of the year with the assist going to Samuel Laberge and Josh Lammon at the 18:22 mark of the first period.

A wild second would see Kansas City tie the game at 7:53 into the middle frame on a goal from Marcus Crawford to make it 1-1. The Americans would answer two minutes later when Josh Maser fired home his first professional goal from Corey Mackin to give the Americans the lead once again 2-1, at 9:06 into the second period. Kansas City would tie the game for a second time at 10:33 when Adam Brady cashed in to make it 2-2. The Americans would take the lead for good at 16:04 into the middle frame on a goal from Colby McAuley, his 6th of the year, assisted by Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register. The Americans led 3-2 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, Samuel Laberge would strike first for his 14th goal of the season assisted by Conner Bleackley and Matt Register. Corey Mackin would add another just 4:07 into the 3rd assisted by Matt Register and Chad Butcher, to put the Americans up 5-2. The Mavericks would add one more in the final period, but Francis Marotte and the Americans would hold on for the two-goal win.

Americans forward Samuel Laberge celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday and did in style with a goal and had an assist. The Americans have one more home game this weekend, on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. ALN - C. Mackin

2. ALN - M. Register

3. ALN - J. Maser

