Laval Tops Moose, 4-1

The Manitoba Moose (24-32-0-0) were defeated 4-1 by the Laval Rocket (24-23-5-3) on Friday night at Place Bell.

With 9:48 remaining in the first period, Charles Hudon started off the scoring for the Rocket giving Laval the 1-0 advantage. The Moose tested Rocket netminder Cayden Primeau with 10 shots however they were unable to find the back of the net during the first frame.

Just 36 seconds into the second period, Laurent Dauphin nearly added to Laval's lead however Eric Comrie made a highlight-reel save and extinguished the forward's attempt. With 5:14 left in the frame, Kristian Reichel cashed in on C.J. Suess' faceoff win and tied the game 1-1. Just over a minute later, Dauphin scored shorthanded to regain the one-goal advantage.

With 6:36 off the clock in the third frame, Skyler McKenzie flipped a backhand attempt toward Laval's net nearly catching the netminder off guard but Primeau stood tall for the Rocket and denied his chance. With 2:01 to go in the period, Jake Evans scored and improved Laval's lead by a two goal count. Just over 30 seconds later, Kevin Lynch sealed the deal with an empty-net goal and marked Laval's 4-1 victory.

C.J. Suess has posted 10 assists on the 2019-20 campaign, the first time in his AHL career to reach double digits in helpers

Skyler McKenzie appeared in his 100th career AHL game

Kristian Vesalainen has recorded a shot on goal in 14 consecutive games

The Moose take on the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Feb. 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

