Familiarity Key for Archibald and Luchuk

February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Familiarity is the key word coming from Darren Archibald and Aaron Luchuk.

The two former Senators were reacquired Wednesday night; Archibald in an AHL deal with Toronto in exchange for Trent Bourque while Luchuk was acquired by Ottawa from the Maple Leafs for Max Veronneau before being reassigned to Belleville.

"It's obviously somewhere familiar for me," Archibald said. "I played with a lot of the guys in this locker room. I've seen it from being on the outside playing against them [this season] so I'm excited to be part of the group again."

Added Luchuk: "There's a lot of guys that I was with last year so I've got a lot of good friendships here already. It's definitely easier to fit right back in and being familiar with the coaching staff helps a lot too."

Archibald played 28 games with Belleville last season after being acquired from Vancouver last January and notched eight goals and 17 points. Luchuk suited up 27 times for nine points (four goals).

"There's a lot of comfortability to the move," Archibald said. "Just being familiar with the coaching staff and a lot of the players and the lay of the land here. I was excited about the trade and am excited to be back."

Both players join a Sens team that sits in first place in the North Division. It's a stark contrast from Toronto who are currently sitting in fourth place in the division but in a deep battle with Binghamton, Laval and Syracuse for the final playoff spot.

Archibald had 12 points (seven goals) in 34 games with the Marlies while Luchuk was scoreless in three games. However, Luchuk is tied for 10th in ECHL scoring with 50 points.

"It was a little unexpected but I'm certainly excited to be back here and be part of what they've got going on here and hopefully I can do my best to help the organization and the team," Luchuk said.

Archibald and Luchuk were both part of the Sens' monster second half push for a playoff spot last season that ultimately fell short on the final day of the season. And for Archibald, he won't let the Sens miss out on the playoffs again.

"Being at the top of the standings, it's a little different than being at the bottom trying to climb into the playoffs," he said.

"We left a little bit on the table last year and it was a heartbreaking way to finish after making such a good push. We've got to do a good job down the stretch to make sure we stay in the mix here."

