Monsters Defeated in 6-3 Loss to Crunch
February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 6-3 on Friday evening at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-26-3-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 51 points.
The Crunch scored the only goal of the opening period with a tally from Mathieu Joseph at 14:07 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 1-0. Cleveland responded at the start of the middle frame with Markus Hannikainen's marker at 3:02 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Doyle Somerby to knot the game 1-1. Syracuse broke the tie following a power-play goal from Alex Barre-Boulet at 6:10 and two markers from Peter Abbandonato at 8:32 and 14:33 bringing the score to 4-1 after forty minutes. Cleveland's Branden Troock started a comeback with a tally at 4:11 of the third period off helpers from Ryan MacInnis and Hannikainen, but Syracuse's Boris Katchouk responded with a power-play goal at 6:18. Hannikainen scored his second goal of the night at 10:31 with assists from MacInnis and Dillon Simpson, but Syracuse secured the 6-3 victory with an empty-net tally from Barre-Boulet at 19:12.
Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 14 saves in defeat while Syracuse's Scott Wedgewood stopped 21 shots in victory.
The Monsters conclude their road trip against the Rochester Americans on Saturday evening with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 2 - - 3
SYR 1 3 2 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 0/5 3/5 49 min / 11 inf
SYR 20 2/5 5/5 19 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 14 5 10-15-3
SYR Wedgewood W 21 3 12-7-2
Cleveland Record: 23-26-3-2, 8th North Division
Syracuse Record: 25-22-3-5, 6th North Division
