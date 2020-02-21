T-Birds Host Hartford Friday to Begin 3-Game Weekend
February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (28-23-2-0) continue their Calder Cup playoff push with a three-game weekend beginning Friday night at the MassMutual Center as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack (29-13-5-5). The T-Birds then visit the Providence Bruins (29-18-3-3) on Saturday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center at 7:05 p.m. before returning home for a tangle with the Syracuse Crunch (24-22-3-5) on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
It was a busy week for the Thunderbirds' roster makeup following a two-game sweep of the Charlotte Checkers on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 at the Bojangles' Coliseum. Springfield closed its gap to just four points behind Charlotte for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division in the process. Fresh off his three-goal weekend, Dryden Hunt earned CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors and, in turn, earned himself a recall to the Florida Panthers earlier in the week. Aleksi Saarela also earned himself a recall to the NHL club after he tallied a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-3 win against his former team.
Elsewhere, the T-Birds (via Florida) acquired two more newcomers on the forward lines, as Mason Marchment was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Danick Martel arrived from the Tampa Bay Lightning organizations earlier in the week. Marchment has scored goals in his last five AHL games, including his second hat trick of the season on Feb. 7 against Belleville. He is a 2018 Calder Cup champion from his days with the Toronto Marlies.
Martel has scored 20 or more goals in a season on three different occasions in his AHL career, all of which came as a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 52 games with the Syracuse Crunch this season, Martel has scored 16 goals and chipped in 14 assists. In 255 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Syracuse, he has 84 goals and 67 assists for 151 points to go along with a +27 rating.
Martel was acquired on Thursday in exchange for Anthony Greco, who leaves as the Thunderbirds' all-time leader in, among other categories, games played (261), goals (85) and points (157).
