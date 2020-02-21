Checkers Stymied by Senn in 2-1 Loss to Devils
February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Checkers ran into a red-hot goalie in their first visit to Binghamton, suffering a tight 2-1 loss at the hands of the Devils.
Charlotte had no shortage of chances throughout the night, ripping off 48 shots across the 60 minutes of play to more than double the output of the home side. Rookie netminder Gilles Senn was up to the task, however, and frustrated the Checkers' attack. It wasn't until there was just under six minutes remaining in regulation when the visitors finally broke through, with Oliwer Kaski collapsing in and launching a wrist shot through traffic on the power play to even the score.
The Checkers had been strong in their end as well, with the only marker up until Kaski's coming via a fluky bouncing puck that careened off the end boards in the first period and ended up in the back of their net. Alex Nedeljkovic shook off that blemish and was dialed in after, while the Checkers stymied Binghamton's shot production to just 23 on the night.
A golden opportunity appeared for the Checkers down the final stretch, as Binghamton was handed a four-minute penalty just after Kaski's tying goal. That chance backfired for the visitors, however, as the Devils jumped on a turnover and cashed in a shorthanded goal to regain their lead in the waning minutes of play. The Checkers continued to push for the equalizer with a 6-on-4 advantage late but couldn't produce anything, stalling out for a tough loss to start the road trip.
Notes
The 48 shots on goal were the most the Checkers have registered this season and the 47 saves by Gilles Senn were the most by an opposing goalie this season ... The Checkers gave up their 13th shorthanded goal of the season, the second most in the AHL ... The Checkers recorded a power-play goal for the third straight game ... Oliwer Kaski now ranks second among all AHL defensemen in goals ... The Checkers are winless in their last three games, tied for their longest such streak this season ... The Checkers were perfect on the power play, snapping a three-game streak in which they allowed a power-play goal ... Tonight snapped a four-game point streak for Alex Nedeljkovic ... Joey Keane made his Checkers debut ... Brian Gibbons and Colin Markison missed the game due to injury ... Jacob Prtichard and Cavan Fitzgerald were healthy extras
Up Next
The Checkers will once again face off with the Devils tomorrow at 7:05.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2020
- Senn Stops 47 In 2-1 Win Over Checkers - Binghamton Devils
- Early Goal All Wolf Pack Can Muster in 4-1 Setback - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Defeated in 6-3 Loss to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Rally Behind Home Crowd to 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Double up Senators - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Stymied by Senn in 2-1 Loss to Devils - Charlotte Checkers
- Pens Edge Bears in Goaltending Duel, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Comets Thump Division Leaders in Belleville - Utica Comets
- Griffins and Sled Wings to Renew Sled Hockey Tradition on Tuesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colorado Signs Molino to Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Lashoff Rejoins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire David Backes, Axel Andersson and 2020 First-Round Pick from Boston - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Host Hartford Friday to Begin 3-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Familiarity Key for Archibald and Luchuk - Belleville Senators
- Heat, Roadrunners Face off for First Place in Pacific - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, February 21, 2020 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Houser Assigned to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Norris Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- 16th Annual Scotty Bowman Showcase Returns March 18 - Rochester Americans
- Game 50 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to Monsters, Add Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Roster on Emergency Recall - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, February 21 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Bears Re-Assign Whitney to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.