16th Annual Scotty Bowman Showcase Returns March 18

February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the 16th Annual Scotty Bowman Showcase will take place on Wednesday, March 18 at KeyBank Center.

The 2020 Scotty Bowman Showcase consists of three all-star hockey games between players from Buffalo and their rivals from Rochester. Each game will consist of two 22-minute halves. Admission for the games is $5.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m. with high school juniors from the two cities facing off against one another for the Tim Horton Memorial Cup.

The next game will take place at 7 p.m. between high school seniors from each city. The winner of the second game will be awarded the Scotty Bowman Cup. This award and the event are named after the legendary Scotty Bowman, the winningest coach in NHL history. Bowman will be in attendance to present the Bowman Cup to the victorious senior team.

The third game will feature players from Buffalo and Rochester who play prep school or junior hockey, either locally or elsewhere. The players will be split up into even teams and will face off for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup at 9 p.m.

Several players have furthered their careers following their participation in the Scotty Bowman Showcase, the most high-profile player being Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Dennis Gilbert. Gilbert is one of five Scotty Bowman Showcase alumni to be selected in the NHL Draft, joining Phil Lane (Phoenix Coyotes, 2010), Joe Cecconi (Dallas Stars, 2015), Austin Osmanski (Buffalo Sabres, 2016) and Jack Dugan (Vegas Golden Knights, 2017).

Players will be individually nominated and rated by a group of high school, midget and junior coaches from both cities based on their play this past season. The final rosters for each team will be selected by the Buffalo Sabres based on the ratings of the nominating committee. The participants for each game will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.