Delia Stops Rampage with Shutout Effort

February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







Jordan Nolan of the San Antonio Rampage sets a screen in front of Rockford IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia

ROCKFORD, IL - Alexandre Fortin scored the only goal and goaltender Collin Delia stopped all 28 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season, as the Rockford IceHogs (26-26-3) held on for a 1-0 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (19-21-12) on Friday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Rampage goaltender Ville Husso made 24 saves in a losing effort.

At 8:01 of the first period, the IceHogs took the lead with Fortin's second shorthanded goal of the season, both scored against San Antonio. An Austin Poganski pass was out of Derrick Pouliot's reach at the Rockford blue line, sending the defenseman back into the Rampage zone. Under heavy forecheck pressure from Tyler Sikura, Pouliot's pass was deflected to a wide-open Fortin in front of the Rampage net for Fortin's sixth goal of the season.

The Rampage have surrendered 10 shorthanded goals this season. Fortin also scored shorthanded against the Rampage on Feb. 7.

Husso kept the Rampage within striking distance with multiple saves on odd-man rushes in the third period, stopping Dylan Sikura on a 2-on-0 rush and turning aside a Fortin try on a 2-on-1.

The Rampage had two power plays in the final three minutes of regulation, with Joey Cramarossa going off for hooking and 17:01 of the third period and the IceHogs whistled for too many men with 25 seconds remaining, shortly after Cramarossa's minor had expired.

The Rampage pulled the goaltender for the extra skater for portions of both power plays but could not convert. Jake Walman's drive from the left circle trickled through Delia and wide of the post, and a Nathan Walker shot towards the net in the dying seconds ricocheted off the skate of Dennis Gilbert and wide.

The IceHogs improved to 6-2-0 in their last eight games and moved five points ahead of the Rampage in the Central Division. The Rampage are 3-3-1 on their Rodeo Road Trip and fell to seventh in the division. San Antonio has three games in hand on Rockford.

The Rampage suffered their second shutout loss of the season, the other occurring on Feb. 5 in a 4-0 loss at Iowa.

Dylan Sikura's point streak was snapped at 11 games.

Friday night was San Antonio's final regular-season visit to BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Rampage continue their three-in-three stretch on Saturday night with the first of back-to-back meetings with the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Ville Husso: 24 saves on 25 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Collin Delia - RFD

2) Alexandre Fortin - RFD

3) Ville Husso - SA

