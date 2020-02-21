Rocket Rebound in 4-1 Win over Manitoba

February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - Laurent Dauphin's shorthanded marker at 15:49 of the second period stood as the game-winner, as the Rocket went on to defeat the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Friday night at Place Bell in front of a raucous crowd of 7470.

"Tonight's win really boosts our confidence and will help us as we move toward the end of the season," said Laurent Dauphin.

Charles Hudon continues to haunt goalies around the league, scoring the opening goal in this game. His 26th on the year puts him in a tie for fourth among all AHL scorers. Jake Evans and Laurent Dauphin each recorded a multi-point game earning them the first and second stars of the game, respectively. Kevin Lynch also enjoyed a two-point performance with a goal and an assist. Cayden Primeau took care of business in goal, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

JoÃ«l Bouchard has found fire with his first line in recent games. Since joining forces over a three-game span, the trio has produced a combined 19 points- Hudon (4G, 2A), Kotkaniemi (6A) and Evans (4G, 3A). While clicking offensively, they have remained equally as responsible on the defensive end, posting a combined score of +9 in the plus/minus category.

Hudon opened the scoring just past the midway mark of the first, sliding the puck past Eric Comrie after finding himself all alone in front of the Moose net.

In the second, off an offensive zone faceoff win, Kristian Reichel snapped a quick wrister past Primeau to even the score. Just over a minute later, however, the Rocket penalty kill went to work. After recuperating the puck in the Moose zone, Lynch found Dauphin in the slot, who banged home his first goal at Place Bell to restore the one-goal lead. After two, Laval led 2-1.

Evans iced the game at 17:59 of the third with his 14th of the season. Lynch added a late empty netter to put a close on the Rocket's 4-1 win.

Jacob Lucchini and Joseph Blandisi made their debuts in a Rocket uniform on Friday night. The pair were acquired from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Thursday. In 53 games this season, Lucchini has amassed 15 points. Blandisi has split his time between Wilkes- Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh, recording 14 points in 26 AHL games and 5 points in 21 NHL games.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV: Hudon (Evans, Kotkaniemi) | Dauphin (Lynch) | Evans | Lynch (Dauphin, Alzner)

MAN: Reichel (Suess)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: (0/1) | IN/PK: (3/3)

MAN | AN/PP: (0/3) | IN/PK: (1/1)

Gardiens/Goaltenders

Primeau: (24/25) | Comrie: (22/25)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

1. Evans - LAV 2. Dauphin - LAV 3. Primeau - LAV

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.