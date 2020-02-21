Colorado Signs Molino to Professional Tryout Agreement

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Griffen Molino to a professional tryout agreement. Molino has produced 22 goals and 37 assists in 50 games this season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, ranking third in the league in points, assists and plus-minus rating (+32). The 6-foot, 185-pound center has already appeared in one game this season with the Eagles and has also skated in two AHL contests with the Ontario Reign.

Molino has notched four goals and 11 assists in 85 career AHL games with Colorado, Ontario, Utica and Toronto. In addition, the 26-year old saw action in five NHL contests with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 21st at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

