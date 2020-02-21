Senn Stops 47 In 2-1 Win Over Checkers

Binghamton Devils left wing Brandon Gignac vs. the Charlotte Checkers

BINGHAMTON - Ryan Schmelzer scored the shorthanded game winner and Gilles Senn made 47 saves as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night at home, 2-1.

A slow start to the game ended with Mikhail Maltsev's ninth goal of the season late in the first. Matt Tennyson sent the puck flying in toward Alex Nedeljkovic from center ice. Nedeljkovic misplayed the puck beside the net and left an open net for Maltsev to pop it into for a 1-0 lead. Maltsev's opening goal came with 8:16 left in the opening frame with helpers from Tennyson and Kyle Cumiskey. Binghamton took the one-goal lead into the intermission with the Checkers holding a 13-8 shot advantage.

After no scoring in the second period, Charlotte cashed in on a power play at 14:26 of the third. Oliwer Kaski fired a wrist shot from the left circle by goaltender Gilles Senn for his 11th of the year with assists from Eetu Luostarinen and Morgan Geekie to even the score, 1-1.

Binghamton regained the lead with a shorthanded goal with just 3:46 remaining in the final frame. Ryan Schmelzer raced down the ice and lifted the puck over the left shoulder of Nedeljkovic for his fifth of the season. The unassisted goal held as the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the Devils. Senn stopped 47 of 48 shots in the win and Nedeljkovic stopped 21 of 23 shots in the loss.

The Devils are back home tomorrow against the Charlotte Checkers. Saturday, the Devils will honor the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice by wearing Team USA themed jerseys followed by a free postgame skate with the players! Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

