Senn Stops 47 In 2-1 Win Over Checkers
February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - Ryan Schmelzer scored the shorthanded game winner and Gilles Senn made 47 saves as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night at home, 2-1.
A slow start to the game ended with Mikhail Maltsev's ninth goal of the season late in the first. Matt Tennyson sent the puck flying in toward Alex Nedeljkovic from center ice. Nedeljkovic misplayed the puck beside the net and left an open net for Maltsev to pop it into for a 1-0 lead. Maltsev's opening goal came with 8:16 left in the opening frame with helpers from Tennyson and Kyle Cumiskey. Binghamton took the one-goal lead into the intermission with the Checkers holding a 13-8 shot advantage.
After no scoring in the second period, Charlotte cashed in on a power play at 14:26 of the third. Oliwer Kaski fired a wrist shot from the left circle by goaltender Gilles Senn for his 11th of the year with assists from Eetu Luostarinen and Morgan Geekie to even the score, 1-1.
Binghamton regained the lead with a shorthanded goal with just 3:46 remaining in the final frame. Ryan Schmelzer raced down the ice and lifted the puck over the left shoulder of Nedeljkovic for his fifth of the season. The unassisted goal held as the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the Devils. Senn stopped 47 of 48 shots in the win and Nedeljkovic stopped 21 of 23 shots in the loss.
The Devils are back home tomorrow against the Charlotte Checkers. Saturday, the Devils will honor the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice by wearing Team USA themed jerseys followed by a free postgame skate with the players! Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils left wing Brandon Gignac vs. the Charlotte Checkers
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2020
- Senn Stops 47 In 2-1 Win Over Checkers - Binghamton Devils
- Early Goal All Wolf Pack Can Muster in 4-1 Setback - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Defeated in 6-3 Loss to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Rally Behind Home Crowd to 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Double up Senators - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Stymied by Senn in 2-1 Loss to Devils - Charlotte Checkers
- Pens Edge Bears in Goaltending Duel, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Comets Thump Division Leaders in Belleville - Utica Comets
- Griffins and Sled Wings to Renew Sled Hockey Tradition on Tuesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colorado Signs Molino to Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Lashoff Rejoins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire David Backes, Axel Andersson and 2020 First-Round Pick from Boston - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Host Hartford Friday to Begin 3-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Familiarity Key for Archibald and Luchuk - Belleville Senators
- Heat, Roadrunners Face off for First Place in Pacific - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, February 21, 2020 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Houser Assigned to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Norris Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- 16th Annual Scotty Bowman Showcase Returns March 18 - Rochester Americans
- Game 50 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to Monsters, Add Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Roster on Emergency Recall - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, February 21 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Bears Re-Assign Whitney to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.