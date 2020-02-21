Penguins Taste Sweet Victory in 2-1 Win over Hershey

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins handed the Hershey Bears a 2-1 loss on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-20-3-5) scored late in the second period and early in the third to defeat their in-state rival and first-place team in the Atlantic Division.

A first period that featured good pace but few scoring chances for either side and seemed destined to end in a 0-0 tie, but that turned at 17:13. The Bears' Axel Jonsson-FjÃ¤llby broke free and tucked a wrist shot over the pad and under the glove of Casey DeSmith.

Hershey was handed three consecutive power plays in the second period, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton held firm. With time ticking down in the second stanza, the Penguins put together three-straight sprawling shot blocks, the last of which sprung Kevin Roy on a breakaway. Roy converted and tied the game, 1-1, with 21.6 seconds left in the period.

Less than four minutes into the final frame, the Penguins' took control of the board with a tally from Kevin Czuczman. Czuczman, who missed the previous three games with an injury, ripped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Pheonix Copley and underneath the crossbar for what was ultimately the game-winning goal.

Hershey was given another power play late, giving the Bears a six-on-four man advantage for the final two minutes of regulation, but DeSmith repeatedly turned aside their bids. DeSmith made 18 saves in the third period alone, and denied a total of 35 shots. Copley made 17 saves for Hershey.

