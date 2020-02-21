Norris Recalled by Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Josh Norris from the Belleville Senators.

Norris leads all Sens scorers, and all AHL rookies, this year with 58 points in 51 games. His 30 goals are also an AHL rookie high and are the second most in the AHL amongst all skaters.

His 1.14 points per game is the seventh best in the league among all players who have played a minimum 30 games.

Earlier this season, the 20-year-old had a 13-game point streak, the best by a rookie in franchise history.

Belleville is in action tonight when they host Utica.

