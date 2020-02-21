Heat, Roadrunners Face off for First Place in Pacific

February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, February 21, 2020

Matchup: Stockton Heat (28-14-3-3; 2nd Pacific) at Tucson Roadrunners (30-16-1-2; 1st Pacific)

Arena: Tucson Convention Center | Tucson, Arizona

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020

Time: 6:05 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Heat hit the desert for a two-day battle for Pacific Division supremacy as they face off against first-place Tucson Friday and Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center. The Heat come into the weekend just one point behind the Roadrunners as well having as a game in hand as Tucson has 49 games played compared to Stockton's 48 entering the weekend set.

The Heat won the last meeting between the Pacific Division counterparts, earning a 4-3 shootout win on February 15 after the Roadrunners erased a 3-1 deficit in the third period.

RECORD SETTER

Alan Quine etched his name in the Stockton Heat record book on Wednesday with his goal in the third period bringing his scoring streak to 11 games, longest in the five-season history of the club. The forward has six goals and nine helpers in that span, surpassing the 10-game scoring streaks of current Calgary Flames forwards Mark Jankowski and Andrew Mangiapane. Quine leads the Heat with 46 points on the season and will need six points over Stockton's next four games to match his 2018-19 output of 52 points in 41 games played.

KILLING SPREE

Stockton comes into Friday's action ranked second in the AHL on the penalty kill, suffocating opponent power plays at an 87.9-percent clip, two kills shy of matching top-ranked Hershey. The Heat have not conceded a power play goal since February 9 at Iowa, going five-straight contests and 19-straight opportunities without the opponent scoring on the man-advantage. Last game against Tucson, Stockton held the Roadrunners scoreless on five power plays, and the Heat are 24-for-28 shorthanded against Tucson this season.

STEP FOR STEP

The Roadrunners have gotten the upper hand on the Heat thus far in the season series, Stockton entering Friday's game 1-2-1-1 on the year against Tucson. The series has been hotly-contested with four one-goal games - three requiring play beyond regulation - in five meetings on the year. Both games in Tucson were one-goal contests, the Roadrunners taking a 3-2 shootout win November 8 and 7-6 regulation decision November 9, a game in which Oliver Kylington posted a hat trick.

FIRST BLOOD FACTOR

The first goal has been critical thus far in the season series with Tucson, the team lighting the lamp first entering Friday's game 4-0-0-1. Both the Heat and Roadrunners have been strong when scoring first this season, Stockton 19-3-2-2 on the year when going ahead 1-0 and Tucson 18-4-1-0, both clubs in the top five in the AHL.

GOOD GAWDS

Glenn Gawdin could re-enter the lineup after his first NHL recall to Calgary, returning to Stockton prior to Wednesday's game at San Diego. Gawdin paces the Heat against the Roadrunners with eight points (2g,6a) in five games, and the AHL All-Star selection has 42 points (15g,27a) in 46 games on the year.

