Anaheim Ducks Acquire David Backes, Axel Andersson and 2020 First-Round Pick from Boston

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward David Backes, defenseman Axel Andersson and Boston's first-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Bruins for right wing Ondrej Kase.

Backes, 35 (5/1/84), has earned 245-309=554 points with 1,138 penalty minutes (PIM) in 944 career NHL games with Boston (2016-20) and St. Louis (2006-16). Backes has also appeared in 82 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording 17-22=39 points with 63 PIM with the Blues and Bruins.

Selected by St. Louis in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Backes played his first 10 NHL seasons with the Blues before signing as a free agent with the Bruins July 1, 2016. Backes has scored 20-or-more goals in six of his 14 NHL seasons, including a career-high 31 goals in 2010-11 and 2008-09.

A native of Minneapolis, Minn., Backes is a two-time Olympian who won silver with Team USA at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver. The 6-3, 215-pound forward also represented the U.S. Men's National Team at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, the 2007, 2008 and 2009 World Championships, and 2016 World Cup. In 36 career international games with Team USA, Backes has recorded 6-10=16 points with 82 PIM.

Andersson, 20 (2/10/00), has earned 2-20=22 points with a +16 rating in 41 games with Moncton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season. The 6-0, 180-pound defenseman ranked second among Moncton blueliners in assists and led in power-play assists (8). A native of Jarna, Sweden, Andersson was selected by Boston in the second round (57th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Andersson has represented Sweden in several international tournaments, including the 2017-18 Under-18 World Junior Championship (bronze) and 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (gold).

Kase, 24 (11/8/95), collected 43-53- points with a +10 rating and 44 PIM in 198 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 190-pound forward also appeared in 13 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Anaheim, scoring two goals (2-0=2). Selected by Anaheim in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kase earned 7-16=23 points with 10 PIM in 49 games with the Ducks this season. The Kadan, Czech Republic native was the first player selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft to reach the NHL.

