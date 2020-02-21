Lashoff Rejoins Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lashoff, 29, has skated in nine games for Detroit this season, tallying one assist, a plus-one rating and six penalty minutes in 14:33 average ice time. A 6-foot-3, 215-pound blueliner, he has recorded eight points (3-5-8) and 26 PIM in 39 games with Grand Rapids in 2019-20. His plus-five rating leads all team defensemen while his three goals tie for second.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Detroit, Lashoff has played in 136 career contests with the Red Wings since 2012-13, picking up 15 points (2-13-15) and 65 PIM. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and netted his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2013 and has skated in eight postseason tilts.

The Albany, N.Y., native has suited up in 492 regular season games for Grand Rapids - the second-most in franchise history - since debuting with the club during the 2008-09 campaign and has tallied 106 points (25-81-106), a plus-26 rating and 253 PIM. One of only three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships, Lashoff has produced 20 points (5-15-20), a plus-three rating and 34 PIM in 75 Calder Cup Playoff contests, which also places second in the club's record book.

The Griffins (26-22-3-4) are on a season-high four-game winning streak and will host the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

