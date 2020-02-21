Game 50 Preview: Stockton at Tucson

February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #50 - Stockton (28-14-3-3) at Tucson (30-16-1-2)

7 PM MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Referees: Jordan Deckard (#14), Olivier Grouin (#54)

Linesmen: Brett Martin (#37), Ben O'Quinn (#92)

It's been 20 long days but the Roadrunners are finally back on home ice tonight.

With 19 games to go in the regular season tonight's contest is as important as ever, first place is essentially on the line with just one point and .003 of win percentage separating the two clubs entering the weekend.

Three Things

1) Undoubtedly Monday night in San Jose did not go the way the team had hoped, however, forward Hudson Fasching spoke post-game, saying that the group felt that they were "one or two inches away from a different game". Speaking as a whole, the team had hoped for better on the Gem Show Road Trip, but in hindsight, if there's reason to be optimistic, look at the team's standing now in comparison to the trip last year. Last year the team was fighting for a playoff spot and then all of a sudden goal scoring became the issue of the trip. Yes, there were common denominators in some of the losses this year, however, the efforts were there. The details that need to be adjusted this time around are a little simpler than figuring out how to score goals and that's a positive.

2) Stockton comes to town after a 3-2 loss in San Diego Wednesday night, in which then they could've jumped outright into first place. Anthony Stolarz, continued his impressive post-All-Star Break run by denying 40 of the Heat's 42 shots, 24 of which came in between the circles and below the dots, high quality chances. With that being said, for as high-scoring of a team as the Heat are, their stymied effort likely frustrated them, so the Roadrunners are going to have to be weary tonight.

3) Andy Miele has been an integral piece of the Roadrunners lineup all season long and as the games get more and more important his value just keeps rising. A tremendous addition on July 1 by John Chayka and Steve Sullivan, Miele is one of just three players that have played every game for Tucson this season and has been a key cog in the faceoff dot as of late for the club. Not only has he been beneficial in that department though, Miele has points in four straight games entering tonight, including his multigoal performance against Stockton last weekend. His two goals then brought his season total to seven points in five meetings against the Heat this season.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Jeremy Gregoire on finally being back in Tucson...

"It feels good to be back, it's been a while. I actually had forgotten my apartment number when we got back, so that was something..."

Roadrunners forward Jeremy Gregoire on the importance of tonight's matchup...

"We've got to bounce back, obviously. I don't think we're in the best of shape right now, but I think it's a good thing to finally be playing some home games. We had some good talks as a group and we're ready to go now."

Roadrunners forward Jeremy Gregoire on getting back in the lineup after missing games at the start of the new year...

"I feel good now. It's all about getting my rhythm back. It's slowly coming back and I'm not quite where I want to be just yet but I'm working my way towards that."

Number to Know

25.6%. Stockton's power play has scored 47 goals this year and ranks as the best in the Western Conference. Their man advantage units have the chance to be an x-factor tonight and the Tucson penalty kill has a tall task ahead.

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, beginning at 6:45 PM.

