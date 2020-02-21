Pospisil Nets First Pro Goal, Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Martin Pospisil recorded his first professional goal and first pro multi-point effort, and the Heat got a strong 8-for-9 effort out of the penalty kill but the Tucson Roadrunners emerged victorious in overtime by a 3-2 final Friday in Tucson. The Heat remain within reach of first place with the night's result, now two points back of the first-place Roadrunners. Tucson was paced by Beau Bennett, who recorded both regulation goals for the home team, while Stockton got goals from Pospisil and Corey Schueneman, whose coast-to-coast goal brought the Heat even at 1-1. The penalty kill performed admirably with only one goal against on nine chances, including a second period in which the Heat skated down a man for more than 10 minutes. The contest was the fourth time in the six games between Stockton and Tucson that overtime was required to determine a winner. The team that scores first in the season series is now 5-0-0-1.

GOALIES

W: Ivan Prosvetov (30 shots, 28 saves)

OTL: Jon Gillies (38 shots, 35 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Beau Bennett (2g), Second - Michael Bunting (1g), Third - Ivan Prosvetov (28 svs)

Shots On Goal: STK - 38, TUC - 30

Power Plays: STK - 1-2, TUC - 1-9

- Two of Corey Schueneman's three goals on the year have come in the last three games, and he now has a three-game scoring streak (2g,1a).

- Martin Pospisil recorded his first professional goal and multi-point game (1g,1a).

- Beau Bennett's power play goal in the second snapped a streak of 25 consecutive kills for the Heat that spanned back to February 9.

- Stockton spent more than 10 minutes of the second period down a skater.

- Through six games of the season series between Stockton and Tucson, four have required play beyond regulation.

- The team that scores first in the season series is now 5-0-0-1.

UP NEXT

The Heat and Roadrunners will meet once again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. PST before Stockton returns home for a pair of games next weekend.

