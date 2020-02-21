Pospisil Nets First Pro Goal, Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson
February 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - Martin Pospisil recorded his first professional goal and first pro multi-point effort, and the Heat got a strong 8-for-9 effort out of the penalty kill but the Tucson Roadrunners emerged victorious in overtime by a 3-2 final Friday in Tucson. The Heat remain within reach of first place with the night's result, now two points back of the first-place Roadrunners. Tucson was paced by Beau Bennett, who recorded both regulation goals for the home team, while Stockton got goals from Pospisil and Corey Schueneman, whose coast-to-coast goal brought the Heat even at 1-1. The penalty kill performed admirably with only one goal against on nine chances, including a second period in which the Heat skated down a man for more than 10 minutes. The contest was the fourth time in the six games between Stockton and Tucson that overtime was required to determine a winner. The team that scores first in the season series is now 5-0-0-1.
GOALIES
W: Ivan Prosvetov (30 shots, 28 saves)
OTL: Jon Gillies (38 shots, 35 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Beau Bennett (2g), Second - Michael Bunting (1g), Third - Ivan Prosvetov (28 svs)
Shots On Goal: STK - 38, TUC - 30
Power Plays: STK - 1-2, TUC - 1-9
- Two of Corey Schueneman's three goals on the year have come in the last three games, and he now has a three-game scoring streak (2g,1a).
- Martin Pospisil recorded his first professional goal and multi-point game (1g,1a).
- Beau Bennett's power play goal in the second snapped a streak of 25 consecutive kills for the Heat that spanned back to February 9.
- Stockton spent more than 10 minutes of the second period down a skater.
- Through six games of the season series between Stockton and Tucson, four have required play beyond regulation.
- The team that scores first in the season series is now 5-0-0-1.
UP NEXT
The Heat and Roadrunners will meet once again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. PST before Stockton returns home for a pair of games next weekend.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2020
- Rocket Rebound in 4-1 Win over Manitoba - Laval Rocket
- Pospisil Nets First Pro Goal, Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Delia Stops Rampage with Shutout Effort - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Falls to Texas 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Down Phantoms for 3-2 Win in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Stars Stun Wild in 4-3 Victory - Texas Stars
- Laval Tops Moose, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Shorthanded Wolves Fall at Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Roll Past Monsters, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Taste Sweet Victory in 2-1 Win over Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Ghost Returns for his First Phantoms Game in 4 Years - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senn Stops 47 In 2-1 Win Over Checkers - Binghamton Devils
- Early Goal All Wolf Pack Can Muster in 4-1 Setback - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Defeated in 6-3 Loss to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Rally Behind Home Crowd to 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Double up Senators - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Stymied by Senn in 2-1 Loss to Devils - Charlotte Checkers
- Pens Edge Bears in Goaltending Duel, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Comets Thump Division Leaders in Belleville - Utica Comets
- Griffins and Sled Wings to Renew Sled Hockey Tradition on Tuesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colorado Signs Molino to Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Lashoff Rejoins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire David Backes, Axel Andersson and 2020 First-Round Pick from Boston - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Host Hartford Friday to Begin 3-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Familiarity Key for Archibald and Luchuk - Belleville Senators
- Heat, Roadrunners Face off for First Place in Pacific - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, February 21, 2020 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Houser Assigned to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Norris Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- 16th Annual Scotty Bowman Showcase Returns March 18 - Rochester Americans
- Game 50 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to Monsters, Add Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Roster on Emergency Recall - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, February 21 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Bears Re-Assign Whitney to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.