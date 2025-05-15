LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Full Match Highlights
May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2025
- San Jose draws back-and-forth six-goal thriller to run unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Secures Third Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Colorado Rapids - San Diego FC
- LAFC Earns Biggest Win of the Season; Defeats Seattle 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 4-0 to LAFC Wednesday Night at BMO Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Turn Attention to Rocky Mountain Cup After 2-0 Loss to San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point in Visit to San Jose Earthquakes - Inter Miami CF
- RSL Earns Fourth Clean Sheet of Season in Portland Stalemate at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Recap: Rapids Come up Short in First Match at Snapdragon - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Earn Road Point with Scoreless Draw against Real Salt Lake - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 at Austin FC - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Fights Back for 2-2 Draw at St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.