LAFC Legend Carlos Vela Retires from Professional Soccer!

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

All 34 goals from LAFC legend Carlos Vela's record-breaking 2019 season. One of the most decorated players in MLS history, Vela won the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in record-breaking fashion by scoring the most single-season goals in league history (34). Arguably posting the best season in @mls history - winning MVP, lifting the Supporters' Shield, and breaking the single-season scoring record.

