Kuffner's Two Goals Not Enough Friday at Xtream Arena

January 28, 2022







Coralville, Iowa - Ryan Kuffner scored twice for the Iowa Heartanders, his first multi-goal game in North America, but Zach Jordan tallied three times for the Kalamazoo Wings in a 5-2 win Friday at Xtream Arena. Trevor Gorsuch blocked 37 shots for Kalamazoo; Iowa out shot Kalamazoo, 39-24. The teams rematch Saturday on Marvel Super Hero night Saturday at Xtream Arena.

Kuffner's first goal was a one-in-a-million type of score. Attempting to wrap it around the boards, the puck bounced off the end board and ricocheted off the post to Kuffner at net front. Gorsuch, the Kalamazoo goaltender, assumed the puck wrapped around behind the net, stood up to relax and was shocked to find the puck in front of him. Kuffner took advantage and sent it home. Jake Smith earned an assist on the goal, giving him points in a team-record ten straight contests.

Kuffner's second score was the result of an excellent Joe Widmar backdoor pass. Racing down the right-wing circle, Widmar whipped it through three defenders into Kuffner's shooting pocket for an easy forehand goal.

Jordan scored the first goal of the game for Kalamazoo at 5:55 of the first. Tanner Sorenson found Jordan cutting through the slot for Jordan's second straight game with a goal. The Wings scored again 29 seconds later off the stick of Kyle Blaney. A broken Iowa defensive coverage left Blaney with just the goalie and he finished the play. Their first period scoring wasn't finished though as Jordan scored his second of the night to make the score 3-0. Jordan took an off-balance snipe from the right circle and sailed it over the glove of Trevin Kozlowski.

Kalamazoo extended to a 4-1 lead three minutes into the third. Logan Lambdin took a slapshot from the blue line for his team-leading 15th of the season. The rookie from Michigan State now has five points in the last six games (2g.)

Kuffner scored his second to pull within two, but Jordan got an empty-net goal to cap off the hat trick. Jordan's three goals tonight give him six points in four games since returning from the Cleveland Monsters (4g.)

Kozlowski received the loss for Iowa saving 19 on 23 shots.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - College Night

Friday, February 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Faith & Family Night

Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Pink in the Rink NIght

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

