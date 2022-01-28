Rabbits Acquire Johnny Coughlin in Trade with Cincinnati
January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Johnny Coughlin from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for Josh Burnside, Jackson Leef, and Angus Redmond.
Coughlin, 26, joins the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in 25 games for Cincinnati, in which he totaled eight points (4g, 4a) this season. Playing in his third full season and fourth overall as a professional, the Fairport, NY native amassed 36 points (17g, 19a) in 117 ECHL games for the Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush, and Cincinnati.
The 6'3", 205-pound blue-liner appeared in 143 games for the NCAA Division I side Holy Cross Crusaders prior to turning professional. Over his collegiate career, Coughlin posted 61 points (17g, 44a) over a four-year tenure.
Greenville begins a three-game home-stand with the Florida Everblades, tonight, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Tickets for Swamp Rabbits games can be purchased at the arena box office or at SwampRabbits.com.
Rabbits Acquire Johnny Coughlin in Trade with Cincinnati
