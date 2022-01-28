Royals Take on Thunder to Kick off Back-To-Back on the Road
January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY. This is the 6th of 15 meetings between the two teams this season. The Royals are 4-1-0 against the Thunder, scoring 20 goals and allowing 14.
The Royals defeated the Thunder Friday, Jan. 21, 5-2, on the road. After trailing by a pair of goals, Reading erased Adirondack's 2-0 lead in the middle period with three-straight goals. Trevor Gooch lit the lamp first to cut the deficit in half before Anthony Gagnon and Dominic Cormier scored in a span of 30 seconds to give Reading the lead, 3-2.
Patrick Bajkov and Patrick McNally extended the Royals' lead to three-goals in the final period. Bajkov tallied his 15th goal of the season, the most goals scored on either teams' roster. McNally is one point away from 100 pro career points while Bajkov skates in his 200th pro career game tonight.
The Royals sit in second place in the North Division. They play two games against divisional opponents before a three-game series with the first-place Newfoundland Growlers beginning on Feb. 2. Reading holds a 17-8-5-1 record with a .645 win percentage. They sit behind the Growlers with a .692 win percentage. The Growlers have played five fewer games than Reading and sit at the top of the North Division, with Trois-Rivieres hoisting a .589 win percentage in third. Maine holds fourth place at .515 and Adirondack sits in fifth posting a .484 win percentage. The Railers are last with a .438 win percentage in 32 games.
UPCOMING GAMES:
HAPPY HOUR FRIDAY - 2/11/22
Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)
Ice Angel trading card giveaway
4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas
Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Paul Holmgren
Career Berks Free Student Tickets - Fevo.me/CRB0211
PINK IN THE RINK - 2/12/22
Pink and the Rink presented by Adams, LaVentura & Associates
Specialty Jersey
Infinity Scarf giveaway
Pink ice
MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT - 2/19/22
Iron Man specialty jersey
Meet Iron Man
$1 candy bag
Poster giveaway
Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
