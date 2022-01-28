Rush Dropped in Tulsa, 7-1

Rapid City Rush defenseman Kenton Helgeson (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush allowed three goals in the first period and never climbed out of the hole as they were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers, 7-1, Thursday night at the BOK Center.

Tulsa opened the scoring early in the first period when Dylan Sadowy carried the puck down the right wing and roofed a backhander past David Tendeck. They added to the advantage later in the period as Adam Pleskach hit Carson Denomie alone in front of the net for a shot that got through Tendeck to make it 2-0.

Following Denomie's goal, there was a lengthy delay due to issues with the ice at the BOK Center and the officials chose to take the first intermission with 4:59 remaining in the first period. After a 20-minute break, during which the ice was repaired, the first period resumed and the Oilers tacked on another when Pleskach followed his shot and banged home a rebound past Tendeck, pushing the score to 3-0.

Tulsa struck again early in the second when Alex Kromm cashed in after a defensive zone turnover from the Rush, pushing the lead to 4-0. That would be it for Tendeck, who was replaced by Dillon Kelley following the fourth goal.

Rapid City got on the board late in the second period while on a power play as Gabe Chabot found Kenton Helgesen at the left circle for a wrist shot that sailed home top shelf, cutting the lead to 4-1. Tulsa quickly answered though with a power play goal of its own when Pleskach poked a pass past Kelley to make it 5-1.

The Oilers struck two more times in the third, getting goals from Jimmy Soper and Duggie Lagrone, pushing the score to its 7-1 final.

Helgesen scored for the third consecutive game for the Rush who fell to 20-16-3-2 in the loss. Tulsa's win was its fourth in a row and the Oilers improved to 21-14-0-1 with the victory.

Rapid City and Tulsa will meet again on Friday night in Tulsa. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

