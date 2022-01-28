Nell Shuts out Jacksonville in Glads Win
January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (21-15-2-1) defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (22-11-2-1) by a score of 1-0 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday Night. Kamerin Nault netted the lone tally and his first goal of the season and Chris Nell secured his first shutout of the 2021-2022 campaign in the win.
First Star: Chris Nell (ATL) - 28-save shutout
Second Star: Kamerin Nault (ATL) - game-winning goal
Third Star: Aaron Ryback (ATL) - assist
The Glads outshot the Icemen 7-4 in a scoreless first period. Atlanta struck first to take a 1-0 lead early in the second period after Aaron Ryback collected the puck at the blue line and found Kamerin Nault in the low slot who fired a wrister past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard for his first goal of the season (5:01).
Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell made an important butterfly save late in the second period when he laid out across the frame of the goal to stop the puck from sneaking inside the left post.
Nault's lone goal sealed the victory for the Glads and gave Atlanta their seventh win in a row on home ice.
Nell finished the night saving all 28 shots in his direction to complete his first shutout of the season.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM against the Jacksonville Icemen at Gas South Arena.
