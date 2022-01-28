Game Notes: at Tulsa

GAME #42 at Tulsa

1/28/22 | BOK Center | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: The Tulsa Oilers put up three goals in the first period and Rapid City could not climb out of the early hole as the Rush fell to the Oilers, 7-1, Thursday night at the BOK Center. Kenton Helgesen scored the lone Rapid City goal in the loss.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Rush are two games into a stretch of six straight and 12 of 15 games that will take place on the road. They have cleared out of The Monument with the building set to host the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for the next two weeks. This season, Rapid City is 10-8-1-1 on the road and 10-8-2-1 at home.

CAREER YEAR FOR THE CAPTAIN: Kenton Helgesen scored a power play goal on Thursday and now has a goal in his last three games. He has set a new career-high with six goals to go with his 14 assists. Helgesen is three points shy of his career-high of 23 points, set in the 2016-17 season that he split between the Utah Grizzlies and Indy Fuel. Four of his six goals and nine of his 20 points have come this month.

ON THE OTHER SIDE: Tulsa's win on Thursday was its fourth in a row and sixth in its past seven games. The Oilers have allowed a total of four goals in their past four games, all of which Daniel Manella was in net for. Manella leads the ECHL in goals against average at 1.99, is tied for second in the league with a .931 save percentage and is the reigning Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

HOW ARE THE LEGS?: Rapid City finishes a stretch of three games in three nights on Friday in Tulsa. It's the fifth three-in-three for the Rush this season and they have gone 2-1-1-0 in the final game of the previous four.

KEEP AN EYE ON...: Tulsa has been led in the season series with the Rush by Dylan Sadowy (5 G, 3 A), Jimmy Soper (2 G, 5 A), Alex Kromm (3 G, 3 A) and Jack Doremus (2 G, 4 A). Sadowy, Soper and Doremus each had three points in the Oilers win over the Rush on Thursday and Kromm chipped in with a goal.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush finish their work week on Friday night and for the first time this season will not have a game on either a Saturday or Sunday...seven goals against on Thursday was the second-most the Rush have allowed in a game this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush are on the road again next week for three games, two at Kansas City and one back in Tulsa. The trip begins on Friday night against the Mavericks, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena.

