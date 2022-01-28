Icemen Acquire Defenseman Pavel Vorobey; Berzolla Recalled

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Pavel Vorobey from the Indy Fuel in exchange for cash considerations. In addition, defenseman Zach Berzolla has been recalled by Hartford.

Vorobey, 24, joins the Icemen after logging two assists in ten games this season split in stints with the Orlando Solar Bears and Indy Fuel. The 6-3, 194-pound blue liner registered 23 points (7g, 16a) in 118 games played with the KHL with the Podolsk Vityaz, Kunlun Red Star and Novosibirsk Sibir. The Minsk, Belarus resident also played on season in Finland with the Lahti Pelicans (SM-Liiga) in 2019-20.

Berzolla, 23, heads to Hartford where has a goal in five outings this season, Berzolla scored that goal in his AHL debut on December 29. The 6-2, 190-pound rookie blue liner has accrued 11 points (2g, 9a) in 27 games played this season with the Icemen. The Howell, New Jersey resident totaled 23 points (4g, 19a) during his four seasons at Colorado College from 2017-2021, serving as captain during his senior campaign in 2020-2021.

The Icemen are back in action tonight at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV

For ticket information, contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

