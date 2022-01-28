Baylis Leads Rush Past Tulsa, 4-3
January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(TULSA, Okla.) - Stephen Baylis scored twice, Dillon Kelley made 37 saves and the Rapid City Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers, 4-3, Friday night at the BOK Center.
The Rush got the scoring started in the first period when Calder Brooks fired a shot on net that Daniel Manella blocked but the rebound bounced right to Baylis. He flicked a wrist shot past Manella on the far post and Rapid City grabbed an early lead.
They added to that lead later in the opening period as Tanner Schachle flung a shot on net from the left boards that Manella stopped but did not control the rebound, which caromed toward Jake Wahlin crashing the net on the back post. Wahlin shot the puck home off the rebound and the Rush lead grew to two.
Tulsa got on the board in the second with a power play tally from Dylan Sadowy that cut the lead to one. The Rush answered though as Ryan Valentini fed Baylis for his second goal of the game, pushing the lead back to 3-1.
The Oilers came out firing in the third and cut the lead back down to one just over a minute in when Jordan Ernst sliced through the defense and snuck a wrist shot past Kelley's blocker. Rapid City again responded however when Alec Butcher hit Brett Gravelle streaking down the left wing. Gravelle sped in on net, put a move on Manella and slid the puck through his legs to make the score 4-2.
In the final minute of the game, with an extra attacker on, Jack Doremus backhanded a shot that hit a Rush stick and bounced over Kelley's shoulder and in, cutting the lead to 4-3. That would be it though and the Rush ultimately hung on for the one-goal victory.
Baylis scored twice, Valentini had two assists and Kelley made a season-high 37 saves. The Rush improved their record to 21-16-3-2 in the win while Tulsa fell to 21-15-0-1.
Rapid City will take the ice next on Friday night on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush celebrate a goal against the Tulsa Oilers
